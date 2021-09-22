Viral Video: Though the Covid-19 vaccination drive is in full force across India, some people are still hesitant or rather unaware of the importance of getting vaccinated. Meanwhile, they are also some who are gripped with needle phobia, and are extremely scared of taking the injection. One such hilarious video has gone viral on social media wherein a group of men persuade and make all attempts to make sure their friend takes the vaccine, as he remains defiant.Also Read - Viral Video: Muslim Man Sings The Iconic Mahabharata Title Song, People Say 'This is Real India' | Watch

The 1.20-minute clip starts with a man tightly holding his scared friend in his grip as he resists all attempts to take the vaccine. More friends join and persuade him to get the shot, but he continues to avoid going near the medical staff. After all efforts to pacify him goes in vain, his friends hold him firmly and request the medical staff to vaccinate the man. 3 men pin him to the ground and get him vaccinated.

The video was shared by a journalist named Aniil Dubey on Twitter and he captioned the clip saying how getting a vaccine and making someone get a vaccine is a tough task. According to the tweet, the incident took place at a vaccination centre in Bundelkhand, Madhya Pradesh.

The video has gone viral, amusing people who found the incident funny while some appreciated the efforts of his friends to get him vaccinated. One user wrote, ‘It’s called friendship which is rarely seen.’

Notably, being scared of needles and injections is a legitimate fear and many people across the world suffer from it. Known as trypanophobia, it is an extreme fear of medical procedures involving injections or needles. In a similar incident in July, a woman started crying and screaming hysterically as the nurse approached her to administer the vaccine. Several such incidents of people running, hiding and refusing to take the vaccine has emerged, especially from the villages, ever since the vaccination drive started in India.