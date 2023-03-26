Home

Viral

Man Rescues Deer From Metal Wires, Its Whole Herd Comes Over To Thank Him: Watch

Man Rescues Deer From Metal Wires, Its Whole Herd Comes Over To Thank Him: Watch

The feeling of gratitude has been exhibited by other species as well.

This is a special feeling and experience that animals too feel the sense of thankfulness towards people who help them in their difficult times.

Viral Video: When we are in some problem or facing any difficulty and someone helps us through that phase then we become thankful and express our gratitude to that person. Also, if we help someone in their difficult time then they thank us. The point is, we live in a society where we help each other and kind gesture is acknowledged. But it is not only limited to humans. The feeling of gratitude has been exhibited by other species as well.

The video that we are sharing with you shows a deer tangled in metal wires. It looks like it wanted to jump over the wires but could not make it. A kind man lifts up the deer’s hind legs and gently lifts them up and releases them. The deer is free now. The man also pets and caresses the distressed animal trying to comfort it. After some time, the same deer and its herd come over to the man’s house as a mark of their gratitude.

You may like to read

The video is shared on Twitter by Susanta Nanda @susantananda3 with the caption, “Wild animals feel obliged. They have strong emotions💕 Here the deer comes with his entire herd and expresses gratitude to the man who had saved him❤️ (WA fwd)”.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

Wild animals feel obliged. They have strong emotions💕 Here the deer comes with his entire herd and expresses gratitude to the man who had saved him❤️

(WA fwd) pic.twitter.com/Y3L5tuOqJD — Susanta Nanda (@susantananda3) March 26, 2023

This is a special feeling and experience that animals too feel the sense of thankfulness towards people who help them in their difficult times.

For breaking news and live news updates, like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter and Instagram. Read more on Latest Viral News on India.com.