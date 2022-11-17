Watch: Man Rides Bicycle With His 9 Kids, Gets Blamed For Population Hitting 8 Billion

Trending News: The world’s population surpassed 8 billion people recently, according to United Nations, who said that the population growth may begin to slow and take 15 years to reach the nine billion mark. The UN projected the world’s population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100. The UN reported that India’s population, which is currently more than 1.39 billion people, is expected to surpass China in 2023 and grow to 1.7 billion in 2050. China’s 1.41 billion population will decline and fall to 1.3 billion by 2050.

Amid this, poor and marginalized people in countries with increasing populations like India and Africa are being blamed for the population reaching the 8 billion-mark. This man, who was seen travelling on a bicycle carrying what looks like his own 9 children, is one of the people being blamed for the population ‘boom’. Giving an example of the people ‘responsible’ for helping the global population cross 8 billion, an Indian Twitter user shared the video with the following caption: “Today the world’s population has reached 8 billion, such humans have contributed a lot in getting this achievement.”

The clip shows a man riding a cycle with three kids sitting at the back, one of them stood on top of the others at the back and held the man’s shoulders. Two of the children were in front and one was sitting directly on top of the wheel. The man was even carrying two children in his arms while riding the bicycle.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN RIDING BICYCLE WITH 9 CHILDREN HERE:

आज दुनिया की आबादी 8 अरब हो गई, इस उपलब्धि को हासिल करने में ऐसे इंसानों को बहुत बड़ा योगदान रहा है👇 pic.twitter.com/Fiq62o0OiK — Jaiky Yadav (@JaikyYadav16) November 15, 2022

The video has gone viral with over 191k views and 6.9 likes. Netizens were shocked to see the man riding a cycle with so many children, which is also dangerous, and shared a plethora of reactions in the comments “Itne bachche (So many kids)?” a user wrote. Another user commented, “Be responsible. It’s the responsibility of people in power to educate them.”