Viral Video: Man Rides Bike With Wife, 5 Kids, 2 Dogs And 2 Chickens. Netizens Speechless

A desi man was seen travelling on a bike with six other people, two dogs, and even two chickens.

Trending News: The world’s population surpassed 8 billion people recently, according to United Nations, who said that the population growth may begin to slow and take 15 years to reach the nine billion mark. The UN projected the world’s population will reach around 8.5 billion in 2030, 9.7 billion in 2050 and 10.4 billion in 2100. The UN reported that India’s population, which is currently more than 1.39 billion people, is expected to surpass China in 2023 and grow to 1.7 billion in 2050. China’s 1.41 billion population will decline and fall to 1.3 billion by 2050.

Amid this, poor and marginalized people in countries with increasing populations like India and Africa are being blamed for the population reaching the 8 billion-mark. A few days after this, a video went viral where a man riding a bicycle with 9 kids was being credited for this achievement as a joke. Now, a similar video is going viral where that cyclist is being faced with some serious competition. A desi man was seen travelling on a bike with six other people, two dogs, and even two chickens.

The clip shared on Twitter shows a man riding a bike with his wife and as many as five kids. But that’s not all, a dog was perched upon the silencer, another dog was sitting on the fuel tank and two chickens were at the back. “If he is caught, he will have to take a loan to pay the challan,” the user who tweeted the video wrote. The clip has racked up over 260k views and 10k likes.

While many Twitter users found this sight hilarious, others were concerned about the safety of kids and animals. “This is extremely dangerous,” commented a Twitter user. “Why would someone risk so many lives?” said another. “Utter stupidity. These people should be heavily fined,” wrote a third.