Viral Video: One can never get bored watching videos of cute animals and when it comes to videos of giant pandas being all adorable, one can definitely not take their eyes off them. One such video shows a man rocking a panda in his lap to make it fall asleep and the video will surely make you smile. The video was posted on Twitter by Buitengebieden, which often share such cute and heartwarming videos of animals. The video shows several caretakers holding pandas in their laps to help them fall asleep. One of the men can be seen rocking a panda back and forth to make it fall asleep.Also Read - Viral Video: Two Adorable Red Pandas Have The Cutest Fight Ever in Snow. Watch

The video was captioned as, ”Who wants this job?”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone super viral and got more than 10 million views and more than 80, 000 retweets. Many commented how watching the adorable video made their day and filled their hearts with joy. One user commented, ”A job cuddling baby pandas? Where do I sign up??? This is exactly the kind of career, I need.” Another said, ”Awww this is too cute!! Panda love!”

A job cuddling baby pandas? Where do I sign up??? This is exactly the kind of career, I need! https://t.co/LqkZZvCnWa pic.twitter.com/6Zl2iasVkG — Mrs Jimmy Palmer 👰♥️🤵🎉 (@BriarHawkeye) June 30, 2022

Might this be the most wholesome job ever? https://t.co/fRbop7P6kY — Dwayne David Paul (@DwayneDavidPaul) June 29, 2022

I want this job and I want to be the panda too… 🥺 https://t.co/hKuhMFYpmF — Mahnoor. (@mahnoorhamid31) June 29, 2022

Yes … I'm mushy. I don't care. I love things like this. This is my default mentality. This definitely cleanses my timeline 💙 https://t.co/l7gvVptfGj — Jaybefaunt🏳️‍🌈 (@Jaybefaunt) June 29, 2022

I know i want this job.

I will let sparkle and you do all the messy work.

I will look after the pandas once they are clean. — S 💙 (@Sahil814410) June 29, 2022

Animal videos are the most watched and loved videos on the internet as they brighten our day and fill us with joy and positivity. These animal videos are very helpful in lifting one’s mood and a daily dose of pet cuteness is said to be good for one’s mental health as well. It has been proven by researchers that cute, funny animal or bird videos reduce stress levels and make people calm.