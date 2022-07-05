Viral Video: It’s only the kindness of random people that brings some meaning and sanity in this cruel world. It doesn’t hurt to be kind, especially to animals who can’t communicate when they are in pain. One such video of kindness has gone viral where a man saved a cow from being electrocuted in Punjab’s Mansa. The video shared on Twitter, shows the cow standing in a water-logged area, near an electric pole. When the cow accidentally touched the electric pole, it started shaking and shivering because of the pain of electric shock. Seeing the cow in pain, a shopkeeper rushed towards it and jumped into the water-logged area. He first kept a piece of cloth in his hand, and tied its legs with it. Seeing him, other passers-by also joined the shopkeeper in rescuing the cow.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Perfectly Sticks Cow Dung on Wall, People Call It 'Amazing Desi Talent' | Watch

करंट लगने से छटपटाती हुई गाय को एक दुकानदार ने कपड़े से खींच कर बचाया।

ये है मानवता का उदाहरण🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/jRlaxYyv6w — Anamika Jain Amber (@anamikamber) July 2, 2022

Many Twitter users hailed the quick thinking of the man and his role in saving the cow. “Such small action; such large heart. What an amazing guy!” Another commented, “Salute to this person. This is real humanity.” A third wrote, “In Mansa, a cow got electrocuted by an electric pole and it started suffering, only then a shopkeeper drags the cow with a cloth, which saves the life of the cow. Really this act is full off kindness…God give the all such of thing to the shopkeeper who he want.”

A cow which was suffering from electrocution was rescued by a shopkeeper by pulling it with a cloth.

