Viral Video: In a highly irresponsible act, a man in Malaysia’s Bandar Baru Uda, was caught on camera putting a vaping device into a baby’s mouth. The incident has caused severe social media outrage, leading to the arrest of the man. According to The Star, the 23-year-old suspect is a friend of the baby’s aunt and works as a burger seller.Also Read - Viral Video: Firefighters Dig Through Thick Mud to Rescue Stuck Horse, Internet Thanks Them

The incident happened last Saturday when the accused was having a meal with the baby’s aunt and mother in Bandar Baru Uda around 3pm. A little later, he playfully put the e-cigarette in the baby’s mouth. Further, he could be seen placing the vape device into the baby’s mouth several times while a woman could be heard laughing and saying “pecah rekod, ah (breaking record, ah).” However, the infant did not inhale any fumes from the e-cigarette.

“All of a sudden, the man who was carrying the baby had jokingly placed the non-functioning e-cigarette into the baby’s mouth. This was recorded by the mother’s sister who posted it on social media and it went viral,” said North Johor Baru district police commander Rupiah Abd Wahid.

Watch the video here:

The commander went on to explain that on 6 August, after the clip went viral, the mother filed a police report and shortly after an investigation was launched, police arrested the man. Police stated that the man could be charged with exposing a child to danger. Meamwhile, mStar reported that the man identified as Haikal claimed that the vape was not functioning when he gave it to the baby, and he has since also made a statement on his social media page explaining the situation.

“I, Haikal, would like to explain about the video that went viral recently. We have gone to the police station to correct many statements that were false. “What is true is that it was my fault for putting the vape in the baby’s mouth. The vape was no longer functioning. The baby often played with it,” he added.