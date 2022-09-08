Viral Video Today: For the fourth consecutive day, torrential rains continue to wreak havoc in Bengaluru with overflowing rivulets and floods affecting normal life, and causing damage to life and properties. Forecast of more rains and overcast skies has caused worry for citizens of rain-battered Bengaluru, who were preparing to get back to routine after some respite the previous day and water level in flooded areas receding slowly.Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: India's Silicon Valley Drowns, IMD Issues Orange Alert For Several Districts

Residents of localities and apartments that were inundated are making attempts to drain out water and remove sludge from their houses and basements. While waterlogging on roads in most parts of the city are by and large clear, some areas are said to be still facing some issues with vehicular movement with water still on roads. Some residents of flood-hit localities and apartments, who had moved out to safer locations like either relatives or friends’ places or hotels are getting back to their homes to assess the damage, and to carry out cleaning work. Also Read - Bengaluru Rains: School Students Cross Submerged Bridge On JCB Machine In Guledagudda | Watch

Amid the flood-like situation, a video is making the rounds on social media where a man is swimming in the living room of his villa in the upscale neighbourhood of Epsilon. In the clip shared on Twitter, the man can be seen swimming on the flooded ground floor of his house while household items float around him. Also Read - Twitter Sees Outpour Of Memes, Sarcastic Digs As Bengaluru Rains Cause Flood-Like Situation

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF MAN SWIMMING IN HIS HOUSE IN BENGALURU FLOODS:



Epsilon is a posh locality in Bengaluru that is home to billionaires like Wipro Chairman Rishad Premji, Britannia CEO Varun Berry, Byju’s Raveendran and Big Basket co-founder Abhinay Choudhari.