A video is going viral on the internet which shows a man getting instant karma for shooting a bird down. The six-second clip was tweeted by Susanta Nanda of the Indian Forest Services.

The 'instant karma' incident was caught on camera in the fields of a village. In the viral video, a man with a big moustache can be seen aiming to shoot a bird with what looks like an air gun. Watch what happens next.

As the man in a kurta pulls the trigger, the bullet hits the bird's wings. But, the bird can be seen dropping towards the man. The bird hit the man right in his eyes and later he could be seen shouting in pain and covering his eye with one hand.

Meanwhile, the man who was recording the video bursts out in laughter after witnessing this. The video was captioned with the one simple word it can be described in, i.e. “Karma”.

The video already has more than 60,000 views on Twitter with nearly 5,000 likes and 800 comments.

A user replied saying, “If at all Karma exists for humans, how tirelessly busy the manager must be .. Oh how I hope Crossed fingers’Karma’ does come back ..for all inhuman humans.”

Another user said, “Jaisi karni vaisi bharni jaisi karni vaisi bharni…jo boyega wahi payega tera kiya laotaayega…”

“Bure kaam ka bura natija, kyon bhai chacha, are haan bhatija,” a user said in reply to the video.

A user also said, “Every action has an equal and opposite reaction. Newtons 3rd law, also called Karma.”