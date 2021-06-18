Viral Video: A video of a daylight shoplifting at a Walgreens store in San Francisco has gone viral on social media, shocking people all over the world. The incident happened on Monday when a young man wearing a black hooded jacket and face covered with a blue bandana cycled his way into the store. He then took items from a shelf and shoved them into a black garbage bag as onlookers and the security guard film the shocking act. As he cycles away, the guard tried to snatch the bag but the man cycles past him and out of the store successfully. Also Read - Dulha's Love for Khaini: Video of Groom Making Tobacco Mix and Chewing it While Waiting For his Bride Goes Viral | WATCH

A local journalist named Lyanne Melendez shared the clip which has gone viral and amassed over 5.8 million views on Twitter.

Watch the video here:

“It’s hard for me as a journalist to say ‘I won’t be involved, I can’t get involved,’ I have to be sort of neutral, but this is also my city. I live in this city and I see this constantly. Not only Walgreens, but cars, and my garage door has been broken into twice,” Lyanne Melendez, KGO-TV reporter who shot the video, told ABC 7 News.

The video has got mixed reactions, with many debating whether the guy should have been stopped from stealing. Others said that security guard was right for not intervening, as often engaging with the suspect can be dangerous.

"Descended into lawlessness" is a strange phrase to be using about an American city, but it seems an accurate description of what's happening here. — Paul Graham (@paulg) June 15, 2021

This is happening in NYC too. I have witnessed it and reported it to security guards, who do nothing. Why have security guards? He didn't do anything. Why was he standing there just WATCHING?? https://t.co/sqTpbkAi2m — That Girl At The Party (@xoxocorthenley) June 17, 2021