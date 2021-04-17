Beer Bottle Opener: A clever hack showing how to open a beer bottle when you don’t have an opener is going viral on social media. Some people can open a beer bottle with their teeth, some can open it with the end of a table, but this man will show you how to open it with a shoelace. Beer lovers will surely find this hack helpful. Also Read - Elderly Couple Reunites After a Long Time Apart. Viral Video Will Melt Your Heart | Watch

The video was shared on Twitter by a handle called ‘Hold My Beer’ with the caption- “Where there’s a will, there’s a way.” Also Read - 'Tika Lagao, Beer Le Jao': This Gurgaon Restaurant is Offering Free Beer to People Who Show Their Vaccine Card

The video showed a man keeping his foot on a bench and then tightly tying his shoelace around a beer bottle’s cap. When he quickly pulled the shoelace, the bottle cap came off. Also Read - World's Oldest Beer Factory Unearthed in Ancient Egyptian City, Archaeologists Find Evidence

Watch the viral video below:

Where there’s a will, there’s a way. 🍺😎 pic.twitter.com/5OCKUICrl2 — 🍺 Hold My Beer 🍺 (@HldMyBeer) April 15, 2021

The video has received more than 37,000 views and 600 likes. Many Twitter users were impressed with life hack and showered praise in the comments.

“Genius,” one Twitter user said.

Another user replied saying, “Woah, how have I not known that one before!”

I know. An elegant thing of beauty. I feel like my awareness has somehow now expanded. — Vincent (@veni_vidi_vini) April 15, 2021