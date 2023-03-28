Man Shows Off By Hanging Out Of Bus Door, Instant Karma Gets Him: Watch

Home

Society has rules that are to be followed by every mature person.

Viral Video: Society has rules that are to be followed by every mature person. A few rules are written while many rules are unwritten, i.e., one has to apply one’s mind and sense to comprehend the requirements of how to be a model citizen. These rules include giving respect to others, being kind to animals, following the rules and protocol as espoused by the competent authorities, not indulging in any behaviour that might cause any trouble to others, and not creating nuisances in public places and public transport.

The video that we are sharing here shows a young man who is hanging out of the door of a moving city bus and shouting. The man is hanging in the direction of the rear end of the bus and hence cannot see the road ahead of the bus. The bus is moving and it passes by a pole with a big metal board hanging by it. Since the man cannot see the pole, he is not able to avoid it and the board hits his head on the rear, just above the neck. It is a nasty blow and he seems to be in great pain.

The video is shared on Twitter by Idiots In Cars @Idiots1nCars.

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

That did not look good and we sincerely hope and pray that he did not get a serious injury.

