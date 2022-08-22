Viral Video Today: Remember the first few seasons of Indian Idol when Anu Malik, Farah Khan, and Sonu Malik used to be judges? The judges, especially Anu Malik, used to roast the bad singers brutally during auditions. While it was the most embarrassing thing of their lives for the contestants, it provided the audience with loads of entertainment and even laughs. This trend has changed in Indian Idol where the judges are now much nicer and the show depends on the host for comedy and amazing singers for TRPs.Also Read - This Viral Video of Baby Hippo Swimming In The Pool Is The Cutest Thing Ever. Watch

An old audition clip from the earlier seasons of Indian Idol is going viral and cracking up netizens. The video was shared on Instagram by ‘the.viral.makes’. The reel has gone viral with over 35.1 million views, and 2.5 million likes. The video shows a man auditioning for Indian Idol, singing the song Aashiq Banaya Aapne by Himesh Reshammiya. Also Read - Viral Video: Man Uses This Genius Trick To Run Away During Police Chase, Leaves Cops Confused. Watch

The man changed the tone of the song and elongated the ‘Ya in Banaya’. “Aashiq BanaYaaa. Aashiq BanaYaaa. Aashiq BanaYaaaa. Aapne,” the man sings funnily. Meanwhile, the judges are having a blast making fun of the man’s hilarious manner of singing. As always, Anu Malik was the one to roast the man the most during the audition. While many people might have seen the audition before, it still has the same impact on people, as netizens found the video extremely funny. Also Read - Viral Video: Indian Woman Compares Crowded Streets of Toronto To Rajiv Chowk Metro Station, Netizens Say LOL True. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE VIRAL MAKES (@the.viral.makes)

LOL! Did you like the video?