Funny Viral Video: If you are a music aficionado, you must have heard the trending song from Coke Studio Season 14 – ‘Pasoori’, which is making waves across the globe. The beautiful song, sung by Pakistani artists Ali Sethi and Shae Gill, is the current obsession of all music lovers and has captured many hearts worldwide for its visual appeal, melodious music, and soulful lyrics.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Sings Coke Studio Song Pasoori While Cooking in the Kitchen. Watch

While the lyrics of Pasoori are not the easiest to sing along with sometimes, people still find a way to vibe on the song by making up their lyrics and trying to hit high notes. An Indian man did the same recently and his hilarious attempt at Pasoori has now gone viral. Also Read - Britney Spears Shares Video With Pasoori Playing in The Background, Fans Can't Keep Calm | Watch

The video was shared on Instagram by the user ‘mallu.viral’. It has racked up over 108k views and 15k likes. The clip shows a man singing the song that is stuck in every person’s head these days. But, neither his voice nor his lyrics matched and the tune was also wrong. Also Read - Viral Video: Dancing Dad Ricky Pond Grooves To Coke Studio Song Pasoori. Watch

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🤘Mallu Viral️🤘 200k (@mallu.viral)

The user captioned the post, “Mention that singer” and Instagram users flooded the comments by tagging their friends who sing the song in a similar way as the man. Netizens could absolutely relate to the man’s singing Pasoori as while the Pakistani song is on everybody’s lips, they don’t really know how to sing it. Here are some of the comments from the post:

Can you relate to this video?