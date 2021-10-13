Viral Video: A heartwarming video of a man singing the popular Bollywood song ‘Jab Koi Baat Bigad Jaye’ on a street of Mumbai has gone viral. The video has been earning praises from many, including Bollywood actor Hrithik Roshan and Kunal Kapoor. In the video, the musician, who has been identified as Shakeel, sings the song in his soulful voice while strumming his guitar.Also Read - Ek Shahrukh Mein Pura Hindustan Basta Hai: Akhil Katyal's Poem on SRK Goes Viral, Wins Hearts Across B-Town

As a small crows gathers around, the video then shows a signboard displaying his Instagram handle, his phone number linked to online payment platforms Paytm, Google Pay and Phone Pe. It also has a QR code for online payment purposes. The message reads, “Thank you for your contribution, it pays my music school fees.”

The video of his performance went viral after it was shared on Twitter by a user who goes by @ankitv. ”Talent + ingenuity + UPI =Fire Emoji.”

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people are impressed by his lovely voice. So far, more than 57,000 people have watched the video and more than 400 people have shared the clip.

“Brilliant! You can support this very talented and innovative musician from wherever you are. The power of UPI and technology,” Kunal Kapoor tweeted sharing the video, and appealed to people to support Shakeel. Hrithik Roshan was also impressed and wrote, ”Wow…how cool is this!”

Wow . How cool is this !! https://t.co/5sP4C2SlZq — Hrithik Roshan (@iHrithik) October 10, 2021

Many people appreciated his innovative usage of UPI to collect funds for music school.

One user wrote, ”Oh this boy is so amazing.. Atleast he is doing something which is making people happy and they are more than happy to contribute … Rather then taking wrong way to earn money…loved him completely.” Another wrote, ”Lovely. Good way to support himself for following his passion.”

Here are other reactions:

Oh this boy is so amazing..

Atleast he is doing something which is making people happy and they are more thn happy to contribute …❤️❤️❤️

Rather then taking wrong way to earn money…loved him completely — Rujuta M (@RujutaM1) October 11, 2021

Made me emotional.

Life is the G.O.A.T teacher. — Kapil Arora (@kapilarora6848) October 13, 2021

This trend is slowly coming to India from US and others EU countries which is not bad at all. This the most dignify way if begging money from the people who appreciates his talent. — Long Sing Tisso (@tisso_long) October 11, 2021

Lovely singing. Great talent. God bless you. — naaz shaikh (@naazsha05135864) October 12, 2021

After the video went viral, Shakeel reshared the clip on his Instagram account while thanking the user who shared the video for “changing his life.”

”The viral video that got everyone’s attention, @ankit.today sir, you literally changed my life by sharing this, I want to thank everyone who watched me perform, encouraged me, and contributed to my cause, I’m very thankful and grateful to each and every one of you, I’m blessed to be able to do what I love,” he captioned the video.

“To this day none of my parents, families, or my friends knew what I’ve been up to. I want to tell you all that I am a busker (street performer) and I’m proud of it, I finally got the courage to go public about my identity.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shakeel (@shakeel.music)

Hrithik replied to his video, saying, ”You are amazing . Loved your rendition.”

Meanwhile, the person who originally recorded the video informed his followers on Tuesday that the musician was able to gather his entire music school fees. He wrote, ”I shot a video of young Shakeel busking in Mumbai on Sunday. In 2 days, folks have donated for his entire music school fees, @iHrithik & @kapoorkkunal shared it and it got covered in news! @TwitterIndia is a force for good!”