Viral Video: Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna starrer Pushpa: The Rise has become a roaring success in India and has managed to impress one and all with its rousing dialogues and catchy songs. It seems unlikely that the craze for the movie is going to die down any time soon. The Pushpa fever has completely taken over social media, with people creating dance reels on its songs or lip-syncing to Allu Arjun’s dialogues. Now, yet another video has surfaced wherein a man is seen singing the song Srivalli in 5 languages.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Jumps on Rope While Wearing High Heels, Creates Guinness World Record | Watch

In a video going viral on Twitter, a man is seen singing the melodious song in 5 languages- Telugu, Tamil, Hindi, Malyalam, and then Hindi again. IPS officer Dipanshu Kabra has shared this song from his official Twitter account. Sharing the video, he wrote, ‘Srivalli song from the film Pushpa, in 5 different languages. Amazing performance by a talented singer. must listen.’

Watch the video here:

Shared last night, the video has gone viral, with more than 5000 views and more than 100 shares so far. People were love with his voice and lauded him for his talent. The comments section with full of praises like ‘amazing’, and ‘wonderful’.

See more reactions:

Gajab talent apne hindusthan m sir ek se ek hunarbaj👌👌💪💪👏👏 — Dayalveer singh (@Dayalveersingh6) February 23, 2022

What do you think?