Viral Video: There is no dearth of talent in India and thankfully, the internet and social media now make it easy for a person to showcase his/her skills. One such person is a 30-year-old unnamed man whose singing skills has left the internet mesmerised. In the video, the man is seen standing on the road and singing ‘Tumse Bana Mera Jeevan’ from Dharmendra’s film Khatron Ke Khiladi. As he sings the song in his beautiful voice, many passersby gather around tp watch him perform.Also Read - Viral Video: 62-Year-Old Saree-Clad Woman Climbs Mountain With Her Son, Inspires The Internet | Watch

The video was shared by a news channel named 24LiveAssam, which has amassed a whopping 9.9 million views on Facebook and more than 17,000 comments. It is being said that the man learnt singing just by listening to the radio.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and social media users are in absolute awe of his talent. Many even compared him to Mohammed Aziz (the original singer) while others said that he should be given a chance to sing Bollywood songs.

”Very melodious voice keep it up God bless you,” wrote one user, while another wrote, ”All praises for this singer..A sweet voice. God bless this gentleman.” A third wrote, ”His voice is just like playback singer fantastic.” Yet another commented, ‘Beautiful voice without music, if he sings with background music no one can beat the voice. I wish you to be play back singer.”

What do you think?