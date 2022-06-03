Viral Video: Needless to say, singing is not everyone’s cup of tea as it requires a lot of effort, discipline and practice. On a daily basis, several singing and dancing videos go viral on the internet and now, there is one more added to the list. A man’s rendition of ‘Yeh Dosti Hum Nahi Todenge’ has gone crazy viral on social media, but it is not for his soulful voice as you might think! In the video, the man sings the iconic friendship song in the most discordant and disharmonic manner, and you will not be able to control your laughter after hearing it.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Teaches Kid to Swim in Pool, Then This Funny Thing Happens | Watch

The video shared on YouTube shows man is seen holding a mic as he sings the Sholay song with an orchestra playing in the background. Honestly, even Dhinchak Pooja sounds better! Well, we will leave you guys to decide.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral, and people can’t help but laugh. Many made jokes and filled the comment section with hilarious comments. Some wondered how the talented orchestra players were able to play with a straight face. One user wrote, ”Hats off to the musicians who control their laugh.” Another commented, ”When Boss asked to sing as a part of promotional exam.” ”Dosti ki Aarti,” commented a third. Yet another joked, ”Aisa gana sunne se acha h ki dosti tut jaye.”

Honestly, we can’t stop laughing!

The superhit Sholay song is picturised on Dharmendra and Amitabh Bachchan. It was sung by legendary singer duo Kishore Kumar and Manna Dey.