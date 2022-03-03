Viral Video: The Guinness World Records Instagram page regularly shares throwback videos and photos showcasing several mind-blowing world records. Their latest video features a mind-blowing endurance feat by a Poland man who spent 3 hours and 1 minute submerged up to his neck in ice to break a Guinness World Record. Valerjan Romanovski took on the Guinness record for the longest duration of full body contact with ice by climbing into a glass container filled with ice cubes on the main square in the historic Vilnius Old Town in Lithuania on 23 October 2021.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Jumps on Rope While Wearing High Heels, Creates Guinness World Record | Watch

Guinness World Records (GWR) shared the video on their Instagram page and wrote, “Bone-chilling ice endurance from Poland’s Valerjan Romanovski.”

Watch the video here:

Notably, Valerjan spent half a year training for this record attempt. When asked about his training regime, he told GWR, “I have been dealing with the cold for several years. Previously I was doing endurance cycling. I prepared for the ice record in a similar way to cycling (training, rest, regeneration). I trained in ice, in icy water and in freezing air. In the house where I live, I bathe in cold water. In training, I spent up to 90 minutes in the ice. I added into my training plan the treatments in a Normobaric chamber. Before the record, I also slept in this chamber.”

Valerjan describes having a GWR title as a distinction and a sign that he has mastered a given field. He dedicates each of his records to people suffering from cancer. He is also the ambassador of the DKMS foundation which helps people with blood cancer.

He is currently planning to attempt more records and already has over a dozen projects lined up including cycling at -170°C and several trips to Yakutia, Russia and Lapland.