Viral News: A hilarious video is going viral on social media where a British man fell out of a BMW convertible as his friends tried to look cool at a car meet up in the UK. Reports said the incident took place at the "Ultimate BMW Car Meet" on Sunday held at the British Motor Museum in Warwick, UK.

The uploaded on YouTube shows a group of four friends leaving the venue in the stylish BMW M4. The man dressed in black is seen sitting with another friend on the back of the drop-top BMW. His friend tried to drive over the speed bump gently, then roars the engine, amping up his speed. This send the man in black flying off from the back edge he was sitting on fell back on the road behind the car.

As the bystanders watched, the man was left on the road and his friends stopped the car. He is then seen dusting himself off before walking back towards the BMW. While the moment was embarrassing for the guy and his friends, it has left netizens in splits.

Watch the viral video below:

What do you think of the video?