Bengaluru: In a dramatic and heart-stopping moment caught on camera, a man in Karnataka’s Mangaluru miraculously escaped a near-death accident as he missed a bus taking a sudden U-turn. The incident occurred on Eliyar Padavu road in Mangaluru on Tuesday.Also Read - In True Filmy Style, Mangaluru Policeman Nabs Mobile Phone Thief After Dramatic Chase | Watch

In the video, a private bus can be seen stopping on a roadside to take a U-turn. It seems that the driver did not notice the scooter, which was approaching at a high speed from the other end. Fortunately, the bus driver applied brakes in time to avoid a collision. In an attempt to avoid colliding with the bus, the scooter rider can be seen losing control and hits the gate of the Baraka fish processing unit. The scooter then passes through a small space between a tree and a shop before coming to a stop.

The video was shared on Twitter by an account named ‘Mangalore City’. “Viral video of a young man who was speeding on a scooter and miraculously avoided colliding with a bus that was taking a U-turn near Elyarpadavu, Mangalore. The scooter then hits the door of the fish processing unit and passed in between a shop and a tree,” the video is captioned.

Watch the video here:

Viral video of a young man who was speeding on a scooter and miraculously avoided colliding with a bus that was taking a U-turn near Elyarpadavu, Mangalore. 🚌💨🛵 The scooter then hits the door of the fish processing unit and passed in between a shop and a tree. 😱 pic.twitter.com/c4vAvbbikj — Mangalore City (@MangaloreCity) January 11, 2022

The video has gone viral, and many held both the bus driver and motorist responsible for the incident. One user wrote, ”Which bus takes a u turn without checking what is coming and without indication.” Another wrote, ” “Both the drivers are at fault, it seems both are in hurry. The scooter guy was riding at high speed and the bus driver after seeing the empty road tried to take a swift u-turn and was lucky enough to miss the deadly collision.”

Which bus takes a u turn without checking what is coming and without indication. — Preeti Sunderajan (@PreetiSunderaj1) January 12, 2022

The 2 wheelers always want to speed and do not want to stop at all — Rajan Govinda🇮🇳 (@GovindaVijayan) January 12, 2022

Overspeeding by the biker and carelessness by the bus staff. Need not be termed as miraculous escape and all that to grab attention. Cops should book both. — TSPA (@TSPoonkudla) January 11, 2022

Bus should not u turn at a partly blind/ curved place. Bus in hurry, scooter in hurry. — Tushar Kapila (@Tushar_Kapila) January 11, 2022

Not an ideal place for bus to take u turn… Error 60% Bus driver 40 % Two wheeler guy for not applying break — Sathya kumar s (@Sathyakumars7) January 12, 2022

Guy is crazy. High on something. Even after nearly getting killed once, he still continues with the same speed. Does not slow down for even a second!!

Mangalore is full of andh bhakts – literal and figurative! — Lotus Stem (@lotus_stem) January 13, 2022

.