Bengaluru: In a dramatic and heart-stopping moment caught on camera, a man in Karnataka's Mangaluru miraculously escaped a near-death accident as he missed a bus taking a sudden U-turn. The incident occurred on Eliyar Padavu road in Mangaluru on Tuesday.
In the video, a private bus can be seen stopping on a roadside to take a U-turn. It seems that the driver did not notice the scooter, which was approaching at a high speed from the other end. Fortunately, the bus driver applied brakes in time to avoid a collision. In an attempt to avoid colliding with the bus, the scooter rider can be seen losing control and hits the gate of the Baraka fish processing unit. The scooter then passes through a small space between a tree and a shop before coming to a stop.
The video was shared on Twitter by an account named ‘Mangalore City’. “Viral video of a young man who was speeding on a scooter and miraculously avoided colliding with a bus that was taking a U-turn near Elyarpadavu, Mangalore. The scooter then hits the door of the fish processing unit and passed in between a shop and a tree,” the video is captioned.
Watch the video here:
The video has gone viral, and many held both the bus driver and motorist responsible for the incident. One user wrote, ”Which bus takes a u turn without checking what is coming and without indication.” Another wrote, ” “Both the drivers are at fault, it seems both are in hurry. The scooter guy was riding at high speed and the bus driver after seeing the empty road tried to take a swift u-turn and was lucky enough to miss the deadly collision.”
