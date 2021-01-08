On Wednesday, thousands of angry supporters of outgoing US President Donald Trump stormed the US Capitol and clashed with the police, which resulted in the death of at least four people including a woman. As photos and videos of the unprecedented violence went viral, what grabbed the attention of Twitterati was the presence of the Indian flag in the crowd of Trump supporters who were waiving American flags and raising questions on Presidential Elections. Also Read - America Must be a Nation of Law & Order: Trump Condemns US Capitol Violence
Notably, the Indian tricolour was apparently the only foreign flag being waved at the protest site. As of now, it is not clear who the flag bearer is and what are his/her political affiliations.
Taking to Twitter, BJP Member of Parliament Varun Gandhi slammed the act, saying it’s a “fight, we definitely don’t need to participate in”.
Watch the video here:
Several netizens including leaders criticised the Indian flag being used at a protest concerning the US election results. Many called the person was ‘Desi Trump supporter’.
Congress leader Shashi Tharoor said that the Indian flag there is a warning to all of us.
Senior Shiv Sena leader Priyanka Chaturvedi said one must feel “ashamed” for holding the tricolour “in such violent & criminal acts in another country”.
Taking a dig, comedian Vir Das addressed the flag bearer saying that a large crowd does not imply a “cricket match”.
Meanwhile, outgoing US President Donald Trump on Thursday conceded defeat shortly after the Congress formally certified Joe Biden and Kamala Harris’ victory in the 2020 November elections. Although adamant on his claim of electoral malpractice, Trump said that there will be “an orderly transition” to Biden’s presidency on January 20.
“Even though I totally disagree with the outcome of the election, and the facts bear me out, nevertheless there will be an orderly transition on 20th January,” Trump released a statement shortly after the US Congress pronounced its verdict.