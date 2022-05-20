Viral Video Today: Did you know Beluga whales have super squishy heads? If case you didn’t know – Beluga heads are super squishy specifically because of the structure they use for echolocation – the melon. All toothed whales have melons, but in belugas it is always very bulbous and protrudes out over their rostrum.Also Read - Viral Video: 80-Year-Old Dadi Does Deadlifts As Grandson Challenges Her. Watch

The melon contains fatty tissue, oil, and wax. This is why a beluga whale's forehead looks so squishy. However, there is no risk to their brain in pressing their melons as a beluga's brain is well protected and located inside their skull. However, you should absolutely not be pressing this hard on some other whale's head.

A video is going viral on Reddit that shows a man squishing the head of a beluga whale. First, the man pokes the Beluga's melon with a finger and then squeezes the whole forehead with his hand. He then feeds the adorable Beluga whale by tossing a few fishes in its mouth. The video has received over 28k upvotes on Reddit. Confused users flooded the comments section wish jokes and asking if its real, to which some users replied with the about explanation.

Watch the viral video below:

