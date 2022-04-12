Viral Video: In the Hindu tradition, girls are considered to be the incarnation of Goddess Laxmi and also believed to bring good luck and prosperity. In a similar manner, a man started a new business by using the footprints of his little daughter, the video of which is going viral on Twitter. The video shows a proud father putting his daughter’s footprint on a new truck before he starts his new business.Also Read - Viral Video: Girl Performs A Backflip & Dances While Wearing Saree, Internet Says 'Aag Laga Di' | Watch

In the video, a man first puts the feet of his young daughter in the red Kumkum water and then holds her to get the impression of the feet on the trucks. He carries the girl in his arms and one by one places the feet on all the new trucks, as his wife stands behind witnessing the beautiful moment.

The clip was shared on April 7 by Twitter user @aapki_harsha with a caption that reads, ”Betiya are blessings,” and has since garnered more than 1 million views. An emotional song – ‘Jinko Hai Betiyaan’ has been added as the background music in the video.

Watch the video here:

The video has gone viral and people appreciated the family for the heartwarming gesture. Many also hailed Indian culture. One user wrote, ”That’s one of the purest and the cutest videos I’ve seen on #Twitter!” Another wrote, ”Girl child is a blessing and a proud father always do this, just like this guy did here. Love this video.” A third wrote, ”I did the same thing when I first bought land, With my 2 year old daughter in hand, I put my feet on the ground first and then my feet elsewhere. The family stepped into the land. For the next one, did the same with my son.”

Here are more reactions:

the best thing on the internet forever ❤️ https://t.co/vLpz5VXQfw — Arshdeep Singh Sehdev (@arshdeep27singh) April 8, 2022

Excellent display of Indian belief system and respect for daughter. https://t.co/OvYnicUUCZ — Gurinder Dhillon IPS (@gurinipspb) April 8, 2022

The best thing of being Hindu is you will be worshipped equal to God by your family. I have seen few families where the girls are not have asked to do anything. Fathers will bring everything before girls asking to bring. https://t.co/Jjnty39Mjh — Hardcore_hindu (@hindu915) April 8, 2022

It is a common tradition for Indian families to unveil any new venture such as property, car, business among others with a daughter’s hand.