New Delhi: A man pestered a woman for singing in public in Iran, and was given a lesson by a group of people present at the scene for unnecessarily trying to disturb peace in the country. In a video shared by Iranian journalist Masih Alinejad, a crowd was seen defending a woman who was harassed by a man for simply singing in public. Alinejad posted the video on micro-blogging platform Twitter with the hashtag my camera is my weapon (#MyCameraIsMyWeapon).

In the video, a woman could be seen playing a guitar and singing in the street when a man approached her and stopped her from singing in public. Another woman, who was present at the scene, intervened and asked the man why women were not allowed to sing in public, to which the man replied, "It's 'haram' (sin) for a woman to sing in public. You (to the woman who was singing in the street) keep singing but not in public."

Following this, a crowd gathered at the scene and asked the man to focus on other problems in the country, such as, robbery and corruption. They then asked the woman to continue with her singing as they cheered for her.

Watch the viral video here:

This verbal altercation took place in Iran. A morality police agent harassed a woman for singing. He told her singing is a sin for women. Yet, ordinary Iranians got united to protect the woman & asked her to continue singing Taliban has banned singing too#MyCameraIsMyWeapon pic.twitter.com/F56Hcawp2t — Masih Alinejad 🏳️ (@AlinejadMasih) September 26, 2021

The video garnered attention of Twitterati with lots of users echoing the sentiments of the people who stood up to the man and told him to mind his own business. “I can’t imagine being such a busybody that I would stop a stranger in the street from singing,” one user commented. “Given the support of bystanders, it looks like people, men and women, are fed up with the way the Iranian rulers are (mis)using the Quran as a way to govern,” another Twitter user wrote.

Taliban banned music and female voices on TV, radio

It is to be noted that Taliban had earlier banned music and female voices on television and radio channels in Afghanistan’s Kandahar. This comes after some media outlets removed their female anchors after the Taliban took over Afghanistan on August 15. Local media in Kabul also reported that several women staff members were asked to return from their workplaces since the takeover.