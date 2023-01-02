Caught on Camera: Man Suffers Heart Attack While Shopping at IKEA Bengaluru; Watch How He Was Saved

Bengaluru: Recently, a man suffered a heart attack and collapsed in the middle of IKEA store in Bengaluru and had no pulse, but fortunately a doctor was present at the store to save the man’s life without wasting a moment. A video of the whole incident has now gone viral and people are applauding the doctor for being the saviour.

The man suffered a cardiac arrest while shopping and fell unconscious on the ground. Fortunately, a doctor who was shopping in the next lane came to the man’s rescue and revived him in time with cardiopulmonary resuscitation or CPR.

A video of the whole incident was shared by the doctor’s son on Twitter and ever since then the doctor has been receiving praises online as the video went viral. He shared the video with the caption, “My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!!”

My dad saved a life. We happen to be at IKEA Bangalore where someone had an attack and had no pulse. Dad worked on him for more than 10 mins and revived him. Lucky guy that a trained orthopedic surgeon was shopping in the next lane. Doctors are a blessing. Respect !!! pic.twitter.com/QXpXTMBOya — Rohit Dak (@rohitdak) December 29, 2022

In the video, we can see the men lying on the ground surrounded by IKEA staff and other customers, while the doctor performs CPR to save the man’s life. The process went for several minutes and towards the end of the video, we can see the man regain consciousness and moving his hand to show a sign like he is okay now.

The video was posted on December 31, 2022, and so far it has amassed 906.2K Views

Retweets, and 32.9K Likes on Twitter. Netizens have praised the doctor for his efforts and posted comments like, “Big Salute to Him”, “Heartfelt thanks to your dad”. Political analyst Tehseen Poonawala also took to the comment section and wrote, “Grateful to your dad ! But sharing this video without consent is a violation of the rights of the person & family whose life your dad saved. We must always guard to uphold privacy & liberty. Salam and pranam to your dad !”