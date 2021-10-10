Viral Video: Keeping the spark in your relationship is no impossible task and this Pakistani man has undoubtedly proved it true. If you’re wondering what we are speaking about, then let us tell you that lately, a video of a man surprising his beloved wife with a small romantic gift and her reaction after that is going immensely viral across social media platforms. The video was shared on Instagram by a man named Bilal Khan, who is a content creator based in Pakistan’s Lahore, Pakistan. Bilal surprised his wife Dua Siddiqi with a red rose and she was not only just left blushing and smiling but what she said next has totally left netizens surprised.Also Read - Viral Video of Toddler Singing While Admitted to Hospital Wins Hearts of Netizens | WATCH

In the viral video, we can see Bilal returning home in his car after buying some fruits from the market. He calls Dua outside the house and waits for her in the car. As she comes out of their house, she can be heard asking, "Kaunsa samaan (What things)?". And, instead of handing over the fruits to her, Bilal hands her a red rose. Without knowing how to react to this sweet surprise, Duaa blushes and says, "Keema chadha hua hai chulhe pe aur ye inki mohabbatein nahi khatam ho rahi hain. Kele do uthake (Minced meat is halfway on the stove and all he can think is about love gestures. Hand over the bananas to me)."She further goes on saying, "Pata nahi log kya samjhengy (No idea, what will people say about us)."

WATCH:

Bilal posted the video on his Instagram with the caption, “Life after marriage. love you so much wifey.” The viral video has garnered over 192K views and hundreds of likes and comments from netizens.