A jaw-dropping video is going viral on social media where a man can be seen releasing hundreds of snakes into the wild at once. The video was uploaded on Instagram two days ago by the user 'memewalanews'. The user claimed that the man released as many as 300 snakes. The song Satisfy by Imran Khan can be heard playing over the video.

In the video, a man can be praying in a forest and bringing a huge green-coloured sack in his arms to an open area. Netizens were shocked to see the amount of snakes that came out of the gunny bag. What terrified netizens the most was the way the man fearlessly emptied the sack full of 300 snakes near his feet, which would be one of the worst nightmares of many people.

After setting them free in the forest, the man could then be seen untangling the snake with his bare hands as if its no big deal and helping them go their own way, free from the life of captivity. This video is not for the faint-hearted and will definitely give you goosebumps.

Watch the viral video below: