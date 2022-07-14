Viral Video: It’s a known fact that monkeys love eating bananas as it’s one of their favourite foods. With the same thought, an animal lover recently decided to throw a banana feast for mangoes, the video of which is winning hearts on social media. In the 15-second video, the kind man first opens the trunk of his car, which is filled with hundreds of bananas. In just a few seconds, a whole army of hungry monkeys assembles there and starts eating bananas. He even scatters bags of other food items for the monkeys. The adorable video of these monkeys enjoying their treat has warmed the hearts of netizens.Also Read - Viral Video: ITBP Constable Sings Toh Chalun From Border, His Soulful Voice Will Leave You Teary-Eyed. Watch

This video has been shared by a Twitter account called Creature of God, with a caption that reads, “Happy Sunday.”

Watch the video here:

The video has amassed around 1.5 million views and more than 80 retweets. The video has gone viral and users, specially animal lovers, appreciated this thoughtful and kind gesture. “Love this,” wrote one user while others filled the comments with mixed reactions.