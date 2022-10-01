Viral Video Today: A heart-touching video is going viral on social media where a Spanish man travelled all the way to Bolivia to meet his childhood nanny after 45 years. Juanito Jonsson travelled from Spain to meet his nanny and shared his precious memory on Instagram a few months back. The video went viral later after being reposted on Twitter by GoodNewsCorres1 recently.Also Read - Viral Video: 4 Men Try To Kidnap Petrol Pump Owner in Varanasi, Caught On Camera. Watch

The clip has received over 187K views and 7,300 likes. The video caption read, “After more than 45 years apart, this man finds his former nanny named Ana. An incredible woman who took care of him as a child as if he were her own son. ” Also Read - Viral Video: Chef Serves Butter Chicken Ice Cream With Mint Chutney, Netizens Say No Thanks

Netizens have been showering the video with love, hugs, and messages of celebration. Some users even shared their similar experiences. One user said, “Her face when she realised it was him.” Another user remarked that some tears of joy were needed to start one’s day.” Also Read - Viral Video: 7 Girls Jump And Dance Around On Road, Suddenly Fall Into Sinkhole. Watch

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF SPANISH MAN REUNITING WITH NANNY HERE:

After more than 45 years apart this man finds his former nanny named Ana. An incredible woman who took care of him as a child as if he were her own son. (🎥:juanitojonsson) pic.twitter.com/yyum2gvhz0 — GoodNewsCorrespondent (@GoodNewsCorres1) September 28, 2022

Their reunion was so sweet!