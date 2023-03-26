Home

Man Tricks His Friend Who Is Fishing, The Prank Will Make You Laugh Like Crazy: Watch

Our friends leave no chance to play the snazziest pranks with us.

Our friends pull our legs and laugh at us, only to later laugh with us.

Viral Video: What would life be like if we didn’t have our families, loved ones, and friends? It is not hard to imagine that it will be boring and full of misery and sadness. Our relations and proximity with people keep us assured and instill a sense of security. One relationship that stands out is friendship. Friends walk into our lives and become an inseparable part of us. They are not bound by blood relations but by a strange, emotional bond. Friends are always there for each other.

But on the other hand, our friends leave no chance to play the snazziest pranks with us. They pull our legs and laugh at us, only to later laugh with us. These kinds of episodes further strengthen the friendship. This is what is shown in the video that we are sharing with you. A man on a boat is fishing and his entire focus is on the fishing rod and the sea. His friend is standing right behind him and pulls up the rear end of the fishing rod that is protruded from between his legs. With every pull, the man believes he has caught a fish only to see the rod empty.

The video is shared on Twitter by because men are happier than women @MenHappier with the caption, “😂🤣😎”

WATCH THE VIDEO HERE

😂🤣😎 pic.twitter.com/066Wfm8Moy — because men are happier than women (@MenHappier) March 16, 2023

That was one of the best videos you would come across.

It has received a number of comments. Sharing a few with you.

Susan @PinkArtist5 Replying to @MenHappier and @MythVssReality, “Something new to try.”

T.Moroane Esq @_tsholkyie Replying to @MenHappier, “Not Boys to Men Playing in the Backround…”

Faulx @FaulxFilms Replying to @MenHappier and @TopTaIents, “Imma do this to my dad next time LOL.”

