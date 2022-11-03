Viral Video Today: Roosters tend to be less people-friendly than hens and can sometimes be very aggressive. This man was trying to fight and attack a rooster that was just roaming outside in nature. The video shows the man approaching the rooster with a stick and trying to hit it. As soon as the man stepped towards the rooster, it gets agitated and chases after the man.Also Read - Viral Video: Duck Gets Distracted While Hanging Out With Chicken, Gets Eaten By Crocodile. Watch

The man runs away screaming towards a small hill where he gets stuck on a tree as the rooster attacks him. The man continues to scream as he falls off the hill. He ends up standing on his feet. still trying to run away from the angry rooster. Meanwhile, the person recording the video can be heard laughing uncontrollably.

The video was shared by the user 'kumarayush21' with the following caption: 'Panga with the rooster.. na re na'. Netizens commented on the video saying the man got instant karma for attempting to hit a poor animal.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF ROOSTER ATTACKING MAN WHO TRIED TO HIT HIM:

Now who’s the chicken?!