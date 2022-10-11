Viral Video Today: People think they can domesticate all wild animals just for the fun of owning exotic pets. But even experienced zookeepers face problems taming big cats like lions or tigers and can be eaten alive or injured badly sometimes.Also Read - Viral Video: 3 Lions Attack Lone Buffalo Calf Grazing In Field. Watch Heartbreaking Clip

A video is going viral on social media that shows a man showing off lion cubs by putting them on top of a car and petting them. But the video didn't turn out as planned for him. The clip was shared on Instagram by the user 'basit_ayan_2748' with the following caption: 'Lion is always King chahe baccha ho ya baap'. It has racked up 3.9 million views and 276k likes.

In the video, a man wearing sunglasses can be seen standing near the back of a car on top of which two lion cubs are sitting. The man tries to act cool and pets a cub's head who quietly sits there. He then moves his hand over the other cub's body but this one gets angry and threatens to bite him, which scares the man, and he breaks his 'cool' character. He even tries to grab the cub but it runs away.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF LION CUB GETTING ANGRY AT MAN PETTING HIM:

Netizens found the video hilarious and pointed out that’s what happens when you play with lions. “Jyada hoshiar banne ki chakar mei hath tudvalega,” a user commented. “Wo billi nahi Sher hai bhai abhi pel deta tuje,” another user wrote. “Zyda frank mt ho,” a third user wrote.