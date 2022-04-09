Funny Viral Video: A hilarious video is going viral on social media that has left netizens in splits. The clip was posted on Instagram by the user ‘punjabi_industry__’. It has received more than 8,300 views so far. The video seems to have been recorded by a girl who is going through some CCTV footage.Also Read - Viral Video: Man Gets New Food Haircut Every Day Using Cheetos, Noodles & More. Watch

As the video starts, you see a man sitting on a chair in an office while working on his computer. The man sees that a girl is trying to get out of the door and leave but she has her hands full of things.

The man gets up and helps her out by holding the door for her like a gentleman until she's all the way out. What the man didn't notice was that his chair slid back when he got up. As he tries to sit back down without looking that his chair is not under him anymore, he falls on his back badly and lies there for a few seconds, taking in what just happened.

Meanwhile, the girl witnessing this while going through the footage is laughing her head off. Instagram users also flooded the comments with laughing emojis.

Watch the viral video below:

Did you find the video funny?