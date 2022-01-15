A video is going viral where a man attempted to hit an animal who was just minding its own business. The video was posted on Twitter by Indian Forest Service (IFS) officer with the caption, “Karma”. That one-word caption summarises the short clip aptly. The video has received more than 70,500 views, 4,900 likes and 600 retweets.Also Read - Viral Video: Hungry Bride Enjoys Eating Chinese Food Before Wedding, People Call it Relatable | Watch

In the video, a camel was seen walking in a lane while a few men were passing by. A man tried to hit the camel on its leg from the back, for no reason. He then got instant karma as it didn't even take a full second for the camel to realise the man's intentions and it shoved him away with a slight kick. However, the kick turned out to be hard as the man fell and other men backed away from the camel in fear.

Watch the viral video below: