King Cobra Viral Video: King Cobras, one of the most venomous snakes in the world, can kill a human within 15 minutes of biting the person. Even a small amount of King Cobra's poison can send a person into paralysis as it directly affects the nervous system. And yet, there are many brave people who rescue or handle snakes, especially in India, where King Cobras are the most commonly found.

A video is going viral where a man was trying to kiss an agitated King Cobra on its head in front of an audience in Indonesia. The was uploaded by the man himself on his Instagram 'snakebytestv', where he has over 658k followers. He shared the video with the following caption: "Something I definitely don't recommend anyone to do but something I would definitely do again."

The video shows the man, Brian Barczyk, behind a king cobra that is in a defensive position. Brian, who is experienced with snakes and crocodiles, chose to kiss the cobra from behind and not in the front so it wouldn't attack him. When he gently drops a kiss on the snake's head, it opens its mouth and gets ready to bite. But luckily, Brian wasn't facing the cobra.

He then attempts to kiss the king cobra again properly and this time the snake lets him. Brian and the people around him seem proud of the moment.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by B R I A N B A R C Z Y K (@snakebytestv)

What do you think of the video?