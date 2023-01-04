Viral Video: Man Tries To Rob Woman But Instant Karma Gets Him Brutally | Watch

The concept of instant karma is debatable, but it would be great if we all make efforts to desist from the allure of evil.

Viral Video: Man Tries To Rob Woman But Instant Karma Gets Him Brutally | Watch

Instant Karma: Those of us who believe in God have the faith that our deeds will be paid accordingly by the Almighty. If we do good, we will be rewarded, and if we do bad, we will be punished. There have been debates about the very existence of the supreme power and they continue. Amidst all this, we also talk about karma, especially instant karma. The concept of instant karma is also debated. But what matters is that we abstain from doing bad things and adopt a moral mindset. Still, we come across numerous reports of crimes and other base practices.

Coming to instant karma, we have come across many instances where evil receives punishment either during the act or after completing the act. We have many videos on social media platforms that ascribe “instant punishment” to the evil intention of the antagonist dubbed instant karma. One such video about instant karma is doing the rounds and going viral on social media. The video is posted by Instant Karma, no wonder, and shows a man trying to rob a woman during night-time. The caption reads: “For wanting to rob someone in Brasil!”

A vehicle stops and a person comes out at which the assailant runs away and rams into an oncoming van.

WATCH THE VIDEO OF THE THIEF GETTING INSTANT KARMA

For wanting to rob someone in Brasil! pic.twitter.com/5NUu0pM7Td — Instant Karma (@Instantregretss) January 2, 2023

Maybe the attacker had instant karma coming his way given that he had evil intentions. It will be, of course, debated.