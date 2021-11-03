Viral Video: It’s been a few months, but the craze around Manike Mage Hithe has refused to die down. The soulful song sung by Sri Lankan singer Yohani Diloka De Silva is still ruling the internet and continues to create waves online. Tapping on the massive popularity of the song, several artists and music enthusiasts have created their own renditions of the viral song. Now, a rather funny rendition is going viral, wherein a man can be seen singing the popular song in his own style.Also Read - Little Yohani: 9-Year-Old Girl Mesmerises The Internet With Her Rendition of Manike Mage Hithe | Watch

The video shows an elderly man trying to sing the lyrics of the song while it plays in the background. Given that he doesn’t understand the words, he tries his best to repeat the words while continuously saying ‘Madari’ instead of Manahari. The way he funnily attempts singing the song is making people laugh.

This video was shared on Instagram by an account named giedde, with a caption, ”Ranu mandal ke baad ab ye naya talent.”

Watch the video here:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by GiDDa CoMpAnY -mEmE pAgE- (@giedde)

The video has gone viral, making people laugh. More than 15 thousand people have seen this video and users have been filling the comments section with laugh emojis . One user jokingly said, ”Himesh reshamiya wants to knw your location,” while another wrote, ”Ranu mandal ke sath collaboration karwao.”

The Sinhala song Manike Mage Hithe went crazy viral after Yohani Diloka De Silva’s version was released in May.