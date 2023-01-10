Man Tries to Smuggle US Dollars Worth Rs. 32 lakh in Gutkha Pouches, Netizens say ‘Bolo Zubaan Kesari’

In the viral video, a customs official can be seen tearing the Gutkha packets with neatly folded $100 bills sealed inside plastic sachets, along with what seemed to be pan masala powder.

Kolkata: Smugglers can be really innovative and they have proved it time and again. But many get caught due to heavy security checks at airports. And this time, a man was caught at Kolkata aiport for trying to smuggle US dollars worth Rs. 32 lakhs. But how was he smuggling the currencies? Let us tell you that he packed the US dollars inside hundreds of Gutkha packets.

The Indian man identified as Ganga Sagar was attempting to travel to Bangkok from Kolkata airport. He reportedly reached Kolkata to board a SpiceJet flight that was scheduled to fly out at 11.55pm.

Based on information from the Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) authorities stopped the smuggler after immigration facilities, the Kolkata Customs agents were able to apprehend him. The officials recorded the whole package and shared a video of it that is making rounds on the internet.

#WATCH | AIU officials of Kolkata Customs intercepted a passenger scheduled to depart to Bangkok yesterday. A search of his checked-in baggage resulted in the recovery of US $40O00 (worth over Rs 32 lakh) concealed inside Gutkha pouches: Customs pic.twitter.com/unxgdR7jSu — ANI (@ANI) January 9, 2023

In the viral video, a customs official can be seen tearing the Gutkha packets with neatly folded $100 bills sealed inside plastic sachets, along with what seemed to be pan masala powder. The video showed the duffle bag stuffed with such sachets that took customs officials several hours to finally get all the 100 dollar bills out of the bag. As per a TOI report, in total, officials found 400 such notes which amounted to 40,000 US dollars, the approximate value of which came to Rs 32,78,000.