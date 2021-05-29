While India is battling against the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic, many people in rural areas are coming up with their own innovative solutions to stay safe and avoid the disease. One such ‘desi jugaad’ for staying safe is going viral where a man turned his bike into a ‘bubble service’ to protect himself against COVID-19 and help ferry passengers safely. Also Read - Man Eats Poisonous Snake to Keep COVID-19 at Bay. Here's What Happened Next

A video posted on Twitter by IPS officer Rupin Sharma showed the man driving his 'bubble bike'. The video showed that man's bike had a makeshift structure of iron rods on it, over which plastic sheets were draped.

Not just this, the person riding the pillion was sitting at an arm's length from the driver on a chair that was mounted at the end of the bike.

Watch the viral video below:



Twitter was highly impressed by this man’s desi jugaad for social distancing while also travelling in a bubble. A user commented on the tweet saying, ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’.

Here’s what some of the other comments said: