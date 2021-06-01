A video of a couple from Mizoram using a unique way to travel to a quarantine center is earning applauds online and also going viral across social media platforms. The video went viral after it was shared on Twitter by IPS officer Ripun Sharma with the caption, “Husband taking his Covid-positive wife to quarantine centre in Mizoram”. The undated viral video shows a couple’s innovative idea of a ride to the quarantine centre in a jeep with a trailer attached to it. Also Read - Ankita Lokhande Drops Video With Sushant Singh Rajput as Pavitra Rishta Turns 12, Fans Can't Stop Sobbing!

Watch the video here:

In the video, we can see the man drives the jeep and stops near the woman, and in the next few seconds, we can see the woman placing a blue plastic chair on the trailer and sitting on it while her husband is seen taking the driver’s seat. Then before starting their ride to the quarantine center, both the woman and the man can be seen waving their hand towards the one likely shooting the video.

The video has garnered over 6.1K views and hundreds of likes and comments. While one user commented, “Simple and innovative”, another wrote, “Ye technology India se bahar nhi jani chahiye”.

The viral video surfaced at a time when social distancing has been termed as a vital norm by experts across the world to prevent the spread of coronavirus. Mizoram reported 312 fresh COVID- 19 cases, raising the coronavirus tally to 12,399, while the death toll climbed to 41 with one more fatality, officials said on Tuesday. The northeastern state now has 3,144 active cases, and 9,214 people have recovered from the disease so far, they said.