Viral Video: Normally, when we are unhappy with a company’s product and services, we complain about it to at the customer forum or demand a refund. In most cases, we vow to never make use of the seller’s services again. However, a man from Finland who was unhappy with Tesla’s service, expressed his disappointment in the most epic manner. Tuomas Katainen rigged his 2013 Tesla Model S with 66 pounds (30 kg) of dynamite and placed a blow-up Elon Musk doll in the driver seat, only to make it explode!Also Read - Time Magazine Names Tesla CEO Elon Musk as "Person of the Year"

Notably, Katainen said the car was facing some issues and Tesla told him it would cost at least €20,000 to replace the entire battery pack. Since there was no warranty available, Katainen said he decided to blow the car up.

The crew of a YouTube channel Pommijatkat shot the entire episode that premiered on Sunday with the help of a few volunteers.

Watch the video here:

“When I bought that Tesla, the first 1,500 km were nice. It was an excellent car. Then the error codes hit. So I ordered the tow truck to take my car to the service station. For almost a month the car was at the dealer’s workshop and I finally got a call that they cannot do anything for my car. The only option is to change the whole battery cell,” the owner says with his white Tesla in the background. “It would cost me at least 20,000 Euros.”

“So, I told them I am coming to pick up my car. And now I am going to explode the whole car away because apparently there was no guarantee or anything,” he explains.