Viral Video: Man Uses Machine To Dig Holes For Fence, Hits Gas Pipeline And Then. . . | Watch It Here

It is fortunate that the man survived this massive blast.

Viral Video: It is always good to take the matter into your hands when it is about a small renovation or some small construction of your house. There are certain sets of tools and instruments for different kinds of work like plumbing, carpentry, painting, and gardening jobs. Not only does doing things on your own make sure that you get the best job possible, but you also save a good amount of money. But there are house jobs that require a specialist who is well-trained and knows the most minute details and is aware of the potential risks associated with that job.

This is what this viral video is conveying to all of us. The video, share on Twitter by @LookedExpensive with the caption: “Pile-driving a fence post into a gas main 🤦‍♂️” shows a man using a heavy and powerful machine to dig holes to plant fence posts. What he probably didn’t know is that there was a high-pressure gas pipeline below the ground he was digging. And this is where he finally discovers as the large sledgehammer hits the pipeline and there is a massive blast. The man is thrown back by the waves of the blast and luckily, he survives while the gas leaks forcefully from the underground.

As said earlier, there are certain jobs that are best done by specialists.