New Delhi: A video is going viral on social media where a young man can be seen tricking some metro passengers to get a seat in a crowded train coach in an extremely odd way. The video was posted on Instagram by a user called ‘tube.indian’ with the caption, “Bhari metro main seat paane ke liye ladke ne lagaya jugaad”. The video has received lakhs of views and likes on Instagram. Also Read - Viral Video: Angry Elephant Creates Ruckus At Wedding, Topples Cars; Groom Runs Away | Watch

In the video, a guy can be seen standing in a metro coach in front of several seated women. Suddenly, he starts shaking uncontrollably and makes sounds like he’s getting an electric shock. Also Read - Watch: Adorable Little Boy Shows Off Killer Moves With Dance Group. Video is Crazy Viral

Not understanding what was happening, the women sitting near him got scared and vacated their seats. Even the women sitting on the opposite side got up. When the guy stopped shaking, a woman picked up his hat and put it on the empty seat. Also Read - Maharashtra Man Claims He Got Magnetic Powers After 2 Doses of Covishield Vaccine. Watch Viral Video

He then acted as if he was unwell and sat on the seat in front of him. Even after getting the seat, he did the same thing. People around were still shocked and didn’t know what to do.

While many netizens found the video funny, some said that it was an insensitive prank as he was pretending that he was getting a seizure or an epilepsy attack. Some users also said that it was inconsiderate of him to fake a health condition to get a seat from women.

Watch the video here: