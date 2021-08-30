Viral Video: People looking for adventure can do anything for that adrenaline rush. While some experiment with their comfort level, pushing those boundaries, others flirt with danger and test their bodies to the extreme. One such throwback video has surfaced online showcasing a man creating a Guinness world record by walking between two hot air balloons.Also Read - Photo of IAS Officer Selling Vegetables at Roadside Stall Goes Viral, Here's The Story Behind the Picture

According to Guinness book, a UK based man created a record by walking on the highest altitude between two hot air balloons. An old video from 2004 was shared by Guinness World Records’ Instagram page where Mike Howard is seen walking on a metal plank that connects two hot air balloons at 21,400 feet (6,522 m). In another attempt, he can be seen walking on the same track, but with a handkerchief on his eyes.

The video was shared with a caption, ”Walking Between Hot Air Balloons – Guinness World Records. Nail-biting 😬

Mike Howard (UK) walked on a beam between two balloons at an altitude of 6,522 m (21,400 ft) near Yeovil, Somerset, UK.”

Watch the jaw-dropping video here:

According to the post, the video was taped on 1 September 2004, as part of a recording for the Guinness World Records: 50 Years, 50 Records TV show. The video has gone viral, with 80,159 views and a lot of shocked comments, with many being amazed at the brave act of Howard. However, many were scared watching the clip and thought it’s quite a risky business.

One user wrote, ”oh man.! @guinnessworldrecords that had me at the edge of my seat.!!” A second commented, ”I don’t think so ! #notmeever I won’t even go in a hot air balloon,” while another wrote, ”Omg😱😱😱 hes walking between to balloons with safety!!! Oh no what if he falls.”