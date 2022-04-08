We often see Guinness World Records posting mind-blowing videos on its Instagram where you people breaking all sorts of crazy world records. Many of these videos where people fearlessly push their limits are inspiring to watch. One such video is going viral on social media in which a man can be seen setting a world record by walking barefoot on a rope tied between two hot air balloons flying midair.Also Read - Viral Video: Lost Leopard Cubs Rescued and Reunited With Their Mother in Maharashtra. Watch

The man, Rafael Zugno Bridi, broke the record of the highest slackline walk at 1,901 metres or around 6,236 feet. The video shows Rafael taking his steps carefully on the rope to reach from one hot air balloon to another. The post has received over 76k likes. Also Read - Viral Video: This Little Boy Has a Secret You Need to Know. Watch and Find Out

“Highest slackline walk – 1,901 m (6,236 ft) by Rafael Zugno Bridi,” GWR wrote in the caption. The organisation also said, “This incredibly daring feat also earned @rafabridi the record title for highest highline (male), free solo (ISA-verified)” Also Read - Viral Video: Bride and Groom's Friends Bring Bottles of Petrol, Diesel as Gifts Amid Soaring Prices

“Bridi crossed the 25-cm-wide (1-in) slackline barefoot, above Praia Grande in Santa Catarina, Brazil, at an altitude that took to him to twice the height of the Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest building. ‘The feeling of floating and freedom has always been one of the biggest motivations for my highline practice, and nothing can bring this sensation so vividly as a crossing between balloons where both points are in constant motion’,” GWR added.

Watch the viral video below:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Guinness World Records (@guinnessworldrecords)

What do you think of the video?