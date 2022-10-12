Viral Video Today: While scrolling on Instagram reels or YouTube shorts can waste a lot of your time, when a really funny video comes across, it can give you the much-needed laugh or start a conversation with a friend. And with Halloween approaching, we’re seeing more and more people in ‘horror’ makeup looks and costumes.Also Read - Viral Video: Woman Eats Burger While Skydiving & Does A Happy Little Dance, Internet Thrilled | Watch

The Nun is a very famous character from the Conjuring series among horror fanatics, which is why a lot of people dress up as the scary Nun for Halloween. Looking at The Nun's face is enough to give you nightmares for days. But in this video, you'll see a hilarious desi side of The Nun that will make you laugh every single time you watch it. The video was shared on Instagram by the page 'imjustbesti' with the following caption: "POSSESSIVE GIDHA LMAO."

It shows a man wearing the costume of The Nun and dancing in his living room with some family members. The man is not doing just any ordinary dancing, he's doing Giddha – the traditional dance of Punjab – with full feeling. As The Nun claps and grooves to the Punjabi song, the woman recording him couldn't help but crack up at the sight. Funnily, a guy behind him was seen dancing while making a cross with his hands.

WATCH THE VIRAL VIDEO OF THE NUN DOING FUNNY GIDDHA DANCE HERE:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by UK’s #1 Desi Page 😂🚜🌽 (@imjustbesti)

The reel has gone viral with over 1 million views and 60k likes. Netizens were left in hysterics after watching the video and flooded the comments with laughing emojis and puns, saying The Nun turned into ‘Nuninder’. “Arrey nuninder pehchaneya,” a user commented. “The guy in the back with the cross,” a user pointed out. “Nunjot Kaur in the house,” another user joked. “Nunpreet,” a fourth user wrote.