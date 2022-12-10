‘This Magar Is Too Much’: Man Wears Crocodile Costume, Teases The Real One; See What Happens Next

The video has left internet users shocked. "The line between bravery and stupidity is very narrow," wrote one user. "Creative way to die," said another.

Viral Crocodile Video: It is generally advised to maintain safe distrance with wild life specially when it comes to raptriles. However some people just don’t seem to care about the danger of being too close to them despite several warnings. Such an example of a man, who thought he could “play” a little with a crocodile by pretending himself to be one.

The video of the man, wearing a crocodile costume is now doing rounds on social media. The short clip, posted on Twitter by a user named Narendra Singh showed how a man risked his life by inching dangerously close to a crocodile and teasing the reptile repeatedly. “Kaunse nashe kiye the?” the video is captioned.

The video showed a real crocodile basking in the sun while the man takes out his hand of the costume and pulls the reptile’s limb repeatedly.

A third user commented, “All fun and games till the real one takes him to wander the waters.” A fourth simply added, “Master in disguise.”

A user added, “Khatron ka Khiladi.” Yet another commented, “This magar is too much.”