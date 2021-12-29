New Delhi: Industrialist Anand Mahindra was left awestruck after he saw the viral video of a disabled man working despite all odds. The video shows a Delhi-based quadruple amputee driving a modified vehicle and answering a passerby’s questions. He also demonstrated how he managed to maneuver the vehicle around despite having no limbs. Moved by his determination and will, Anand Mahindra offered him a job.Also Read - Tigress Attacks Dog In Front Of Tourists In Ranthambore National Park | Watch Viral Video Here

“I have a wife, two small children and an ageing father… that’s why I go out to earn,” the man said, revealing that he has been driving his vehicle for five years.

“Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is grateful for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?” Mahindra tweeted. tagging Mahindra Logistics and asking the logistics company’s Managing Director and CEO, Rampraveen Swaminathan.

Watch the video here:

Received this on my timeline today. Don’t know how old it is or where it’s from, but I’m awestruck by this gentleman who’s not just faced his disabilities but is GRATEFUL for what he has. Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery? pic.twitter.com/w3d63wEtvk — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 27, 2021

Rampraveen Swaminathan replied saying, “Sure Anand! We are trying to track him as soon as we can. He will be an asset to our country’s supply-chain. A real Superhero.”

The video has gone viral, and social media users lauded the man’s unbreakable spirit. Others appreciated Anand Mahindra for offering the man a job.

Moto of life : keep going with smile on face 😊 https://t.co/OehaNl5bO5 — RAM SINGH (@RAMSING96962617) December 29, 2021

I'm totally awestruck by this dedication towards his responsibilities. Respect and prayers 🙏 🤲🏻 https://t.co/thWOhbluP4 — Maryam_ak (@Maryam14382674) December 29, 2021

All that matters. Whoever this person is, keep doing the good work! ❤️ https://t.co/M0JrfXwyQz — Subham K (@SubhamK18984227) December 28, 2021

This man, always inspiring in the truest sense.. Humble, simple yet hitting when it comes to bringing in a wave of change.. 🙌🤩 https://t.co/nMNn5t8z6b — Harry 🇮🇳 🇮🇱 (@girmit_cha) December 28, 2021

What an inspiration he is to all of us who by god’s grace got everything but still crib for the smallest miss in life.

Thank you so much @anandmahindra for being the actual HUMANE which we all lost way back 🙏🏻 #gratitude #AnandMahindra #BeingHumane #humanity https://t.co/LyHBntnSaz — Natasha (@NatDuttaSingha) December 28, 2021

Anand Mahindra, who has 8.5 million Twitter followers, often shares inspirational videos on his timelne.