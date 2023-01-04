Viral Video: Man Withdraws Money From ATM But Puts It In Another Man’s Pocket | MUST Watch

In this hi-tech world, scammers have gone beyond using new technology and have resorted to the usual physical means to cheat people.

Viral Video: Almost every day we come across news about theft, robbery, economic offense, online fraud, and so on. At the ATM kiosks, we can see notices and boards that ask us to be cautious while using the machine. As we have become more aware of these practices by the thugs, they have devised new ways to fleece unsuspecting people. It is not necessary that cheating is carried out by using technology, we can be looted in the good old conventional method.

Exhibiting one such method is a video that is going viral like crazy. It is shared by Funny vide0 Page on Twitter. The video shows a young man at an outdoor ATM who withdraws some money and just as he is about to keep it in the rear pant pocket, another young man from behind places a pair of pants against his waist in such a way that the unsuspecting first man puts the money in the pocket of the other man’s pant.

This is not only an eye-opener but also tells us that we have to be constantly alert when carrying out monetary transactions.